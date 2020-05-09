Expand / Collapse search

Police: 5-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills himself

Published 
Updated 12 hours ago
FOX 13 News

A five-year-old boy in St. Pete died today after accidentally shooting himself

Investigators are searching for answers tonight.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Five-year-old Ja’Cari Ellis died Saturday afternoon after accidentally shooting himself, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. 

Police said it happened around 2:30 p.m. at 3788 18th Terrace S.

When officers arrived they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound.

Ellis was taken to All Children’s Hospital where he died from his injuries.

It is unknown how the child got ahold of the gun, who the gun belonged to, or who was home when the shooting occurred.

As of Saturday evening, no arrests had been made.

The shooting is under investigation.

 