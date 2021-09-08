Police investigate deadly crash in East Phoenix

Phoenix police are investigating after a crash near 64th Avenue and McDowell left a man dead Tuesday evening.

Officials say the collision was reported at 7:22 p.m. on Sept. 7 after a pink SUV driving westbound down McDowell Road struck a silver truck that had broken down on the side of the road.

The truck driver, who was outside of his vehicle, was hit by the force of the impact and died from his injuries.

His identity was not released.

