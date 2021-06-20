Police investigating after body found floating in North Phoenix pool
PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire crews say a man was found dead in a pool at a home near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road on Sunday morning.
Firefighters were called to the Phoenix home for reports of a drowning on June 20. By the time first responders arrived, they found a 53-year-old man floating in the pool.
"The patient was beyond resuscitation and [was] pronounced deceased at the scene," officials said.
The man's identity was not released.
Phoenix Police will be investigating the case.
