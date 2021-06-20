Police investigating after body found floating in North Phoenix pool

Phoenix Fire crews say a man was found dead in a pool at a home near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road on Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Phoenix home for reports of a drowning on June 20. By the time first responders arrived, they found a 53-year-old man floating in the pool.

"The patient was beyond resuscitation and [was] pronounced deceased at the scene," officials said.

The man's identity was not released.

Phoenix Police will be investigating the case.

More Arizona headlines

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Advertisement







