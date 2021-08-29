Police looking to identify toddler found in Mesa

article

Mesa police are asking for the public's help to identify a toddler found wandering near Broadway and Dobson roads early Sunday morning.

The child was found at around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 29 at the Central on Broadway Apartments and appears to be 2 years old. He weighs approximately 30 pounds and has short black hair.

The boy, who is non-verbal, is wearing a black Mickey Mouse shirt and dark shorts, police say.

Anyone with information on his identity or his family is asked to contact Mesa Police at 480-644-2211.

