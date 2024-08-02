Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, Aguila Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend, Tonopah Desert, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Cave Creek/New River, San Carlos, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, East Valley, Parker Valley, Kofa, Northwest Valley, Superior, New River Mesa, Central La Paz, Northwest Pinal County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Yuma County, Buckeye/Avondale, Southeast Yuma County, South Mountain/Ahwatukee
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 6:41 PM MST until FRI 9:45 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 6:48 PM MST until FRI 7:30 PM MST, Pima County
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flood Advisory
from FRI 7:45 PM MDT until FRI 11:45 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 1:30 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Police officer accused of DUI; BASE jumper dies at Grand Canyon | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  August 2, 2024 6:53pm MST
PHOENIX - From a second death at the Grand Canyon this week to a police officer who is now accused of DUI, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, August 2, 2024.

1. Another death at the Grand Canyon

BASE jumper dies at Grand Canyon
BASE jumper dies at Grand Canyon

A person died while attempting a BASE jump at the Grand Canyon, marking the second deadly incident this week at the national park, officials said.

2. Police officer accused of DUI

Tempe Police officer lauded by anti-drunk driving group accused of DUI
Tempe Police officer lauded by anti-drunk driving group accused of DUI

Tempe Police say the officer who is accused of DUI has been placed on administrative leave, pending an internal investigation into the matter.

3. New details in murder case involving Maricopa County Attorney's Office detective

Questions remain as Phoenix area detective is accused of killing his wife
Questions remain as Phoenix area detective is accused of killing his wife

As the investigation into John C. Byrd III continues, people living near in a Mesa neighborhood where he lived are remembering the victim.

4. Can former President Barack Obama serve as Vice President?

Can Barack Obama serve as vice president? 2 amendments complicate things
Can Barack Obama serve as vice president? 2 amendments complicate things

The 22nd Amendment's presidential term limits and the 12th Amendment's eligibility clause create constitutional ambiguity, potentially leading to significant legal battles and debates if he were chosen.

5. Takeaways from this week's primaries in Arizona

10 takeaways from the Arizona primaries | 2024 Election
10 takeaways from the Arizona primaries | 2024 Election

Primary election day has come and gone for Arizona, and we now have a better picture of what some November races will look like.

A look at freeway closures this weekend

Phoenix weekend freeway closures (Aug. 2-5)

Northbound I-17 will be closed between Happy Valley Road and Loop 303 from 10:00 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project; westbound I-10 will be closed between US-60 Superstition Freeway and the I-17 Split from 10:00 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Monday for works related to the Broadway Curve Improvement Project; southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway is closed between US-60 Superstition Freeway and Loop 202 Santan Freeway between 9:00 p.m. Friday and 5:00 a.m. Monday for lane striping; and the southbound I-17 Frontage Road is closed between Bethany Home Road and Camelback Road for road paving from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: A hot weekend ahead in Phoenix
Arizona weather forecast: A hot weekend ahead in Phoenix

The high on August 2 in Phoenix is expected to top out near 111°F. However, temps will increase to around 115° on both Saturday and Sunday.