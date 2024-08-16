Police shooting sends murder suspect to hospital; Update on I-10 construction project | Nightly Roundup

Suspect shot by Tempe Police | Nightly Roundup
Police shooting in the East Valley sends a murder suspect to the hospital; shocking police encounter caught on camera, and more. Here's a look at some of our top stories.
PHOENIX - From a police shooting in an East Valley city to where the young and the rich are moving to these days, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, August 16, 2024.
1. Where are the young and rich moving to? The answer may surprise you
A new study has revealed where many young, affluent Americans are relocating – but it’s not necessarily where you would expect.
2. Shocking details in Tempe police shooting
Officers responded to the scene near 48th Street and Southern Avenue after a woman called 911 saying that her son had killed her husband, police said. The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at officers before being shot.
3. ‘Doomsday Fish’ found dead
According to NOAA, the fish are typically found in deep, ocean waters, where they are rarely seen by humans.
4. A portion of the I-10 will look different next week
Drivers who use the I-10 in the East Valley will soon have an easier time navigating around the Broadway Curve area in Tempe.
5. Father handcuffed after calling 911 to report missing child
A Mesa father is speaking out about being handcuffed after he called 911 to report that his ex kidnapped one of his kids. "I'm nervous. I don't know where my kid is at. I don't know the situation and I'm in a frantic place."
A look at freeway closures this weekend
Phoenix weekend freeway closures (Aug. 16-19)
Westbound Interstate 10 will be closed between the Loop 202 Santan and the I-17 Split from 10 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday for a traffic shift; southbound I-17 will be closed at Jomax Road from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday for pavement work; the eastbound Loop 202 Santan will be closed between Arizona Avenue and Gilbert Road from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday for a widening project; and the westbound U.S. 60 will be narrowed to three lanes between Gilbert and Dobson Roads from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday for pavement maintenance.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Above-normal temperatures continue on Friday in the Valley, but the possibility for storms this weekend may provide some relief.