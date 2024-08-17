Police: Tempe Town Lake drowning victim was a 20-year-old ASU student
TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Police said the person who was found at the bottom of Tempe Town Lake on Thursday morning was 20-year-old, Elijah Province.
Province reportedly went into the lake around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night and did not resurface.
On-lookers spotted the man going into the water and alerted officials to start a search which included dive crews.
Province was first discovered by an underwater drone before divers could return to the water during daylight hours on Aug. 15. when they recovered the body.
Police are investigating the incident as a suicide, according to the report.
This was the 3rd drowning at Tempe Town Lake this year
- On June 18, Michael Reyes, 47, drowned after he was seen swimming in the lake.
- Just a few days later, on June 21, the body of another man was pulled from the lake.
Swimming in the lake is prohibited, according to the city of Tempe's website.