Police: Tempe Town Lake drowning victim was a 20-year-old ASU student

Published  August 17, 2024 2:36pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Police said the person who was found at the bottom of Tempe Town Lake on Thursday morning was 20-year-old, Elijah Province.

Province reportedly went into the lake around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night and did not resurface.

On-lookers spotted the man going into the water and alerted officials to start a search which included dive crews.

Man's body recovered from Tempe Town Lake

After an all-night search, crews recovered the body of a man from Tempe Town Lake. This marks the third reported drowning at the East Valley lake this summer. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.

READ MORE: Tempe Town Lake drowning: Crews recover body of person seen going underwater, didn't resurface

Province was first discovered by an underwater drone before divers could return to the water during daylight hours on Aug. 15. when they recovered the body.

Police are investigating the incident as a suicide, according to the report.

This was the 3rd drowning at Tempe Town Lake this year

Swimming in the lake is prohibited, according to the city of Tempe's website.

