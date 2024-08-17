Police: Tempe Town Lake drowning victim was a 20-year-old ASU student

article

Tempe Police said the person who was found at the bottom of Tempe Town Lake on Thursday morning was 20-year-old, Elijah Province.

Province reportedly went into the lake around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night and did not resurface.

On-lookers spotted the man going into the water and alerted officials to start a search which included dive crews.

Province was first discovered by an underwater drone before divers could return to the water during daylight hours on Aug. 15. when they recovered the body.

Police are investigating the incident as a suicide, according to the report.

This was the 3rd drowning at Tempe Town Lake this year

Swimming in the lake is prohibited, according to the city of Tempe's website.

Map of Tempe Town Lake