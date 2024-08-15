Tempe Town Lake possible drowning: Person seen going underwater, didn't resurface
TEMPE, Ariz. - Crews will resume a recovery operation on Thursday morning after a person reportedly went underwater at Tempe Town Lake and didn't resurface.
Tempe Police say a witness called 911 at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night saying that a person went into the water but didn't resurface.
Officers and firefighters responded to the lake to search for the person, but no one was found. A law enforcement boat stayed on the water overnight.
Firefighters will resume their search on Aug. 15, police said.
Recent drownings at Tempe Town Lake
This isn't the first time a recovery operation has happened at the lake this year.
In June, there were two reported drownings:
- On June 18, Michael Reyes, 47, drowned after he was seen swimming in the lake.
- Just a few days later, on June 21, the body of another man was pulled from the lake.
Swimming in the lake is prohibited, according to the city of Tempe's website.