Tempe Town Lake possible drowning: Person seen going underwater, didn't resurface

Crews will resume a recovery operation on Thursday morning after a person reportedly went underwater at Tempe Town Lake and didn't resurface.

Tempe Police say a witness called 911 at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night saying that a person went into the water but didn't resurface.

Officers and firefighters responded to the lake to search for the person, but no one was found. A law enforcement boat stayed on the water overnight.

Firefighters will resume their search on Aug. 15, police said.

Recent drownings at Tempe Town Lake

This isn't the first time a recovery operation has happened at the lake this year.

In June, there were two reported drownings:

Swimming in the lake is prohibited, according to the city of Tempe's website.

Map of Tempe Town Lake