Portion of US 60 in the West Valley back open following semi-truck crash

A rollover crash involving a semi-truck prompted the closure of the eastbound lanes of the U.S. 60 on Monday morning near Surprise.

The road closure was extended to Jomax Road, the Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted on Sept. 20. For some time, all eastbound traffic had to exit on Jomax Road.

The driver of the semi-truck was hospitalized with unknown injuries, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. The roadway has since reopened.

