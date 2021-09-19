Police investigate double shooting at Tolleson extended-stay hotel

article

The Tolleson Police Department is investigating a double shooting at Siegel Suites near 91st Avenue and Interstate 10.

Just before 10 a.m. on Sept. 19, police say 911 calls came in reporting two adult males were possibly shot.

When officers arrived at the extended-stay hotel, they found the men, who were transported to local hospitals in serious condition.

"The suspect(s) are still outstanding at this time. The investigation is ongoing," stated Sgt. Lee Garrett.

A description of the suspect(s) has not been released.







