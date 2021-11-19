President Biden to pardon turkeys Peanut Butter and Jelly in annual Thanksgiving event

Meet two lucky turkeys!

Peanut Butter and Jelly will be spared from becoming Thanksgiving's main course when they receive a presidential pardon Friday from President Joe Biden.

The two birds from Indiana will receive the pardon -- an annual holiday tradition -- at the White House.

Before the Rose Garden ceremony, Peanut Butter and Jelly received the red carpet treatment at the Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The practice of sending a turkey to a farm became tradition under President Ronald Reagan, while President George H.W. Bush established the annual turkey pardon in 1989 by sparing a 50-pound bird.

