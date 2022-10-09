Professor killed by former student, violent Tinder meet-up, deadly Maserati theft: this week's top stories

Our FOX 10 audience took to crime stories this week as nearly all of these stories are just that. At the top of the list is a University of Arizona professor allegedly killed by a former student who was banned from being on campus. Further down the list is a story of a Tinder meet-up gone wrong – and turned violent.

Here are the top stories from Oct. 2-8.

1. University of Arizona professor killed on campus by former student, police say: New details released: Faculty and staff are in mourning after a University of Arizona professor was allegedly shot and killed on campus by a former graduate student on Oct. 5.

2. Teens steal, crash Maserati that owner left unlocked with keys inside, sheriff says: Three teens found an easy vehicle to steal when they discovered an unlocked Maserati with the keys inside in a driveway, according to a sheriff's office.

3. Sheriff: Kidnapped woman secretly calls 911, drops hints for cops to find suspect: Authorities said a kidnapped woman secretly called 911 and called out phrases and street names to discreetly alert officers where to find her and the suspect.

4. North Carolina woman arrested for allegedly attempting to castrate 5-year-old stepson: The injuries included bruising to the child’s face, arms, head, upper and lower legs, back and genital area, according to officials. Some injuries were older and in the healing process at the time.

Bracey Renee Byrd, 33, was arrested and faces several charges after allegedly trying to castrate her 5-year-old stepson, according to authorities. (Wilson Police Department)

5. Crocs giving away thousands of free pairs of shoes in honor of 20th anniversary: Crocs celebrated its 20th anniversary by giving away thousands of free pairs of shoes each day through Oct. 7.

Crocs shoes are pictured in a file image. (Photo by Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

6. Tinder meet-up turns into an armed robbery at Phoenix hotel, followed by a pursuit: It all started when Phoenix Police officers responded to a report about an armed robbery. When they arrived at the scene, they learned the victim met a woman by the name of "Sonya" on the dating app, Tinder.

7. Body found in Mohave County wash by UTV rider and authorities need help identifying it: The medical examiner describes the victim as a white male adult, between the ages of 20 and 40. He has light brown or reddish-colored hair and is about 6 foot 2 inches and 230 pounds.

8. Fan plunges to death at stadium after Jets beat Steelers: A man fell to his death from an escalator inside the stadium shortly after the New York Jets beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A view during the game between the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

9. Infant, toddler killed by family dogs, sheriff says: In a tweet, a sheriff's office in Tennessee said dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother in a home. Authorities said the children died at the scene.

Officials investigate after two dogs allegedly attacked a family and killed two children. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office (Tennessee))

10. Susie Zhao murder: Jury finds man guilty for burning pro poker player alive: The jury found convicted sex offender Jeffrey Morris guilty of killing Susie Zhao in 2020 and then dumping her in a secluded park. He faces life in prison when he's sentenced.