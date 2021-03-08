Pumpkin Fire burning near Tonto Basin closes roads, prompts evacuations

Firefighters are battling a wildfire that has burned over 50 acres near Tonto Basin on Monday, March 8. The fire has prompted road closures and evacuations.

The Pumpkin Fire is threatening nearby structures, officials said on March 8, and winds are increasing its spread.

ROAD CLOSURES

SR-188 is closed in both directions, west of Punkin Center.

EVACUATIONS

The Gila County Sheriff's Office is conducting evacuations in the impacted areas such as Punkin Center. "The area is from old Highway 188 to the transfer station road, between Highway 188 and Tonto creek," said Gila County Public Health in a Tweet.

For those being evacuated, an evacuation center has been set up at Payson Senior Center 514 W Main St, Payson, AZ 85541.

MAN'S HOME SAVED FROM FIRE

A FOX 10 viewer's home was saved from the Pumpkin fire and he shared a video of the flames just feet from his home.

Watch SkyFOX footage from above the wildfire below:

