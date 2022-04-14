Expand / Collapse search

Puppy recovering after suspected animal abuse in Tempe

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Man accused of animal abuse after puppy suffers broken leg

TEMPE, Ariz. - A 14-week-old puppy has been rescued from suspected animal abuse after it broke a leg from being thrown, according to the Arizona Humane Society.

Tempe officers responded to a home near Scottsdale Road and McKellips after a witness said their puppy was thrown and injured back on March 31.

"Over the course of the investigation, it was found that the suspect was upset that the puppy had defecated in the home and he then ‘pushed’ the puppy," Humane Society officials said.

The golden retriever mix reportedly suffered a broken leg that may need to be amputated because the injury had not been treated quickly enough.

Sean Ray, 28, was arrested and faces an animal cruelty felony charge.

The puppy will continue to be treated at the Humane Society for several weeks until he is ready to find a new home.

