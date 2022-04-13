Pima County sexual assault suspect photographed before fleeing, sheriff's office says

article

A female in Pima County was sexually assaulted by a man who she was able to get photos of before he ran away, the sheriff's office said.

The incident happened on March 10 around 5:30 p.m. Deputies say the female was walking her dog near Oldfather and Massingale roads when the man approached her.

"The male suspect made crude comments before reaching out and touching her inappropriately. She confronted the suspect and took pictures of him before he fled the area on foot," the sheriff's office explained.

Investigators describe the suspect as a white man in his 30s with a heavy build. He's about six feet tall with blonde or light brown hair and was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve T-shirt with a multicolor design on the front and white lettering on the sleeve.

He has a tattoo on the inside of his right forearm that includes a flower. His left ear is pierced.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: