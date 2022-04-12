Avondale shooting sends boy to hospital, police say

A boy was shot in Avondale on Tuesday and was rushed to the hospital, the police department said.

The shooting happened near Avondale Boulevard and Lower Buckeye Road around 4:15 p.m. on April 12.

There's no word on the boy's condition.

Investigators are looking into what led up to the shooting and there is no more information at this time.

