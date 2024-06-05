Quake felt by some in Arizona; MCAO seeks death warrant | Nightly Roundup

From an earthquake that may have given a jolt to some Arizonans this morning to the extreme heat in the Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

1. Did you feel that?

Featured article

2. How common are earthquakes in Arizona?

Featured article

3. Maricopa County Attorney to seek execution warrant

Featured article

4. They like working outside during the summer, but why?

Featured article

5. Trespassing incident in Scottsdale ends in arrest

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight