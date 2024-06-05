Expand / Collapse search
Quake felt by some in Arizona; MCAO seeks death warrant | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  June 5, 2024 5:56pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From an earthquake that may have given a jolt to some Arizonans this morning to the extreme heat in the Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

1. Did you feel that?

Mexico earthquake felt in Arizona
A 4.6 magnitude earthquake that was detected early Wednesday morning in Mexico may have been felt in southwestern Arizona.

2. How common are earthquakes in Arizona?

Earthquakes in Arizona: Here's what to know as temblor was felt by some
Earthquakes are often thought of as a thing that mainly happens in California, but they can and do happen in Arizona. Here's what to know.

3. Maricopa County Attorney to seek execution warrant

Maricopa County Attorney moves to seek death warrant for Aaron Gunches
Although Arizona hasn't conducted an execution since 2022, the Maricopa County Attorney plans to seek a death warrant for another death row inmate.

4. They like working outside during the summer, but why?

Some prefer to work outside during summer in Arizona, here's why
If you’re lucky, you work inside an air-conditioned building, but plenty of people work out in the heat all summer long. In some cases, some say working outside is actually better than inside.

5. Trespassing incident in Scottsdale ends in arrest

Phoenix man arrested at Scottsdale apartment after incident involving indecent act | Crime Files
A man is accused of committing multiple criminal offenses, police say, following a weekend incident at a Scottsdale apartment where the man allegedly trespassed on a home, and then allegedly committed an indecent act in public.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Evening Weather Forecast - 6/5/24