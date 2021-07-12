Queen Creek family’s home destroyed after back-to-back monsoons

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

A Queen Creek family is now in the process of rebuilding after their home was destroyed in back-to-back monsoons.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - The wreckage of the weekend's back-to-back monsoons is going to be felt for a while, especially for the Rasmussen family whose house is completely destroyed.

"It was like a freighter came through full speed," said Dakota Rasmussen, describing how Friday night's monsoon shredded his family home while they were watching TV.

"The wind started hitting the house, so one of the kids came in the bedroom and he said, ‘I’m scared. Come sit with us,'" he recalled. As he sat with his two 10-year-old sons, the sky opened up in the room.

A home in Queen Creek had its roof ripped off during a monsoon. Photo courtesy of Dakota Rasmussen

"It went completely quiet and then all of a sudden it hit so hard it started peeling up and as it peeled, I grabbed the kids got them into the bedroom," he said.

The family sought shelter in one of the two areas of the home that didn't lose its roofing. He huddled with his family while the storm picked up speed.

The rest of the house wouldn’t survive the downpour of the monsoon. Then it was compounded by Saturday’s storm, everything that was left was now soaked under a ceilingless home.

Looking at the home from outside, you can see his roof split in two. "It crumpled it like a ball," Rasmussen said.

Everyone’s OK, but now the real work begins to rebuild the family's home.

"It's something that you once lived in and ate dinner and played games with the kids. Now, there’s nothing. You got to start over and rebuild where you can," he said.

Was Rasmussen scared during the monsoon? He said he was too focused on saving his kids and wife to even think about that.

Homes nearby didn't have nearly the amount of damage his home had.

A GoFundMe was started to help the Rasmussen family with expenses needed to fix their home.

