Queen Creek Police asking some residents to stay indoors and lock doors amid search for person of interest

Residents in parts of Queen Creek are being asked by the far East Valley town's police department to stay indoors and lock their doors as officers are searching for a person of interest.

According to a brief tweet, officials are asking people living in the area of Sierra Park Boulevard and Ellsworth Road to take the measures mentioned above as a precaution.

In a separate statement, Queen Creek Police officials said their officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area, and while two people were detained, a third person is still at large.

"Police are using a helicopter and UAV to assist in the search," read a portion of the statement.

Officials also said Frances Brandon-Pickett Elementary School, which is located close to the area, has been placed on a modified lockdown as a precaution.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

