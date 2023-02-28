Queen Creek Police asking some residents to stay indoors and lock doors amid search for person of interest
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - Residents in parts of Queen Creek are being asked by the far East Valley town's police department to stay indoors and lock their doors as officers are searching for a person of interest.
According to a brief tweet, officials are asking people living in the area of Sierra Park Boulevard and Ellsworth Road to take the measures mentioned above as a precaution.
In a separate statement, Queen Creek Police officials said their officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area, and while two people were detained, a third person is still at large.
"Police are using a helicopter and UAV to assist in the search," read a portion of the statement.
Officials also said Frances Brandon-Pickett Elementary School, which is located close to the area, has been placed on a modified lockdown as a precaution.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.
