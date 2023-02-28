Phoenix students OK after being exposed to pesticide, firefighters say

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
16
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until THU 1:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Gila County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 1:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 3:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 12:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Phoenix students OK after being exposed to pesticide, firefighters say

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 12:13PM
Midtown Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix students OK after being exposed to pesticide, firefighters say

PHOENIX - Several Phoenix students are OK after coming in contact with pesticide, firefighters say.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the incident happened on Feb. 28 at Midtown Primary School, located near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Maintenance workers sprayed pesticides on the grass outside of the playground before school started. During a morning recess, the wind picked up the chemical odor, causing students to inhale it.

Ten students reported feeling ill, but none were hospitalized.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

midtown primary students sick

Several students at Midtown Primary School in Phoenix are OK after coming in contact with pesticide, firefighters say.