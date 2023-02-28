Phoenix students OK after being exposed to pesticide, firefighters say

Several Phoenix students are OK after coming in contact with pesticide, firefighters say.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the incident happened on Feb. 28 at Midtown Primary School, located near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Maintenance workers sprayed pesticides on the grass outside of the playground before school started. During a morning recess, the wind picked up the chemical odor, causing students to inhale it.

Ten students reported feeling ill, but none were hospitalized.

