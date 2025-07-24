Questions remain over Turquoise Alert; arrest made in West Valley murder | Nightly Roundup

Expand / Collapse search

PHOENIX - Questions linger following the first activation of the Turquoise Alert in Arizona; man arrested over alleged role in social media pranks; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, July 24, 2025.

1. Questions remain over Turquoise Alert

What we know:

Arizona's first activation of the recently-created Turquoise Alert happened on the night of July 24, and while DPS officials say the system "worked exactly as intended."

The other side:

DPS officials, however, addressed the difference between the Turquoise Alert and other alerts during a news conference on July 24.

2. Arrest made in Grant Siefert case

What we know:

Police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old man late last year.

The backstory:

Grant Siefert went missing in November 2024, and his body was later discovered near 57th Avenue and Peoria.

3. Sentencing nears for 'Doomsday Mom'

What we know:

Lori Daybell, the woman who is also known as ‘Doomsday Mom,’ is set to be sentenced Friday for her role in two criminal cases in Arizona.

What's next:

In April and June 2025, Daybell was found guilty in both Arizona trials, where she represented herself.

4. Do you know him?

What we know:

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for help, as authorities try to identify a man who died following a pool incident in the West Valley.

What they're saying:

The unidentified man is described by officials as a Hispanic who is believed to be between the ages of 15 and 18, 5' 6" tall, and weighing 184lbs.

5. Influencer arrested over pranks

What we know:

Tempe Police say they have arrested a 21-year-old (pictured above) for his alleged role in a number of pranks that impacted certain businesses in the East Valley.

What they're saying:

"Between the months of March and July, businesses began reporting instances of a group of men coming into their stores dressed as employees," Tempe Police wrote.

Investigators say the alleged acts were recorded and posted on the social media pages of a person named "Heston James," and that the videos garnered millions of views.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

