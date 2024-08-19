Expand / Collapse search

Railroad work blamed for sparking Arizona wildfire; Phil Donahue dies l Morning News Brief

By
Published  August 19, 2024 9:42am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Officials say maintenance work on a railroad is to blame for sparking an Arizona wildfire that destroyed homes and forced evacuations; an iconic television talk show host passed away; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of August 19.

1. Cause of AZ wildfire revealed

Featured

Railroad maintenance sparked wildfire that destroyed homes near Wickenburg, officials say
article

Railroad maintenance sparked wildfire that destroyed homes near Wickenburg, officials say

Railroad maintenance is to blame for sparking a wildfire near Wickenburg that destroyed several homes and forced evacuations, officials said.

2. Iconic TV talk show host dies

Featured

Phil Donahue, TV icon, dead at 88
article

Phil Donahue, TV icon, dead at 88

Phil Donahue, a journalist and former daytime TV talk-show host who ushered in a new era of television, died at the age of 88.

3. DNC kicks off in Chicago

Ashley Biden, daughter of US President Joe Biden, does a walk through rehearsal ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 18, 2024. US Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the

Expand

The stage is set for the Democratic National Convention to commence Monday in Chicago, with Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, to take the stage this week. Read more here.

4. Biden impeachment report released

Featured

House Republicans release impeachment report on Biden alleging abuse of power
article

House Republicans release impeachment report on Biden alleging abuse of power

The nearly 300-page report accuses President Joe Biden of abusing his power related to business practices by his son Hunter Biden and family associates, including financial deals with foreign countries.

5. Shooting victim shows up at Phoenix library

Shooting victim found at Phoenix heat relief center

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Excessive Heat Warning in Phoenix area
article

Arizona weather forecast: Excessive Heat Warning in Phoenix area

The high on Aug. 19 in Phoenix will be around 111°F. We won't see a chance for monsoon activity until Wednesday.