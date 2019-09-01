Red Cross volunteers travel to help those impacted by Hurricane Dorian

All hands are on deck for Red Cross volunteers, and a husband and wife team are headed east to help right now with Hurricane Dorian.

The husband-and-wife team expects to be in Montgomery, Alabama by Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, Alabama should not be affected by Dorian but that's strictly where volunteers are staging.

Laurel and Terry Parrott made the drive here from Tucson earlier this afternoon. They loaded up the emergency response vehicle (ERV) with their belongings, and they could be in Alabama for at least two weeks.

They will join other volunteers at the staging site, ready to help people at a moment's notice. The Parrotts say they expect a lot of rain and flooding. They're in charge of taking water, food and snacks to people in need.

The Parrotts have also been volunteering with the Red Cross during national disasters for a couple years now.

"We'll load up with food in the different ERVS, and we'll be displaced out in the community where there's no electricity," said Terry Parrott. "Usually there's flooding going on, there's damages, and the people just can't get meals - but they won't leave their homes either."

"We can help with a little follow-up damage assessment while we're out there to maybe give some more intel back to Red Cross about what's happening in the communities," said Laurel Parrott. "But mostly it's to give food and comfort the the people who either didn't get out or they're in a place where they can stay a little bit but not very well."

Anyone willing to donate to the relief fund can text DORIAN to 90999.