Report reveals alleged sexual misconduct between teen girl, suspect in Zariah Dodd's murder

The Brief A newly obtained 73-page police report details a sexual misconduct investigation into Jurrell Davis, who is now charged with the murder of 16-year-old Zariah Dodd. The investigation into Davis for 28 charges of sexual misconduct involving a different 17-year-old girl began in April 2025, months before Dodd was killed. The report indicates that authorities had knowledge of the allegations and that Jurrell Davis was not assigned a probation officer after pleading guilty to violating a protection order.



FOX 10 obtained the 73-page Avondale Police Department report related to a sexual misconduct investigation of Jurrell Davis, one of two men charged with murdering 16-year-old Zariah Dodd and her unborn child.

While Davis was confirmed to be the father of Dodd's unborn child, the Avondale report focuses on an investigation involving a different minor.

What we know:

The digital evidence detailed in the newly released document links Davis, 37, to a girl who was 17 at the time of the alleged misconduct. Much of the report's details are graphic and sexual in nature.

Detectives reportedly had knowledge of the relationship months before investigators say Davis killed Dodd.

Just three months before Dodd was shot and killed at Marivue Park in Phoenix on July 5, police say she was nearly six months pregnant. Court documents indicate Dodd notified her caseworker at the Department of Child Safety (DCS) in December 2024 about being intimidated into having sex with Davis.

DCS has stated the caseworker immediately told law enforcement when she received this information in April 2025.

During that same month, Davis was allegedly in violation of a protection order by having contact with the 17-year-old girl, identified as Aniya Morris.

Mother says she provided overwhelming evidence

Morris' mother, Adrianne Morris, spoke to FOX 10 in August after Avondale police finally submitted 28 charges against Davis in connection to her daughter. Those charges include sexual exploitation of a minor, luring a minor for sex exploitation and sexual conduct with a minor.

Morris says she gave police overwhelming evidence.

"I provided three phones, I provided screenshots, voice recordings, text messages, everything that I could find digital," Morris said. "This is not information they just got over the last few weeks. They've had this information... they got it."

The evidence from Avondale's investigation, which police say began in April, is now available.

The police report shows cell phone extractions led to the discovery of Instagram messages and audio chats between Davis and the 17-year-old. Police say in one conversation, Davis told Aniya to send him photos of every meal she ate and nude photos of herself.

The report also confirms that Phoenix police conducted a forensic interview with the victim in July 2024, but she denied any sexual relationship with Davis despite digital evidence confirming sexual encounters.

Jurrell Davis

Probation issues and delayed warrant

The investigation also highlights issues with Davis' supervision. After an arrest in Pinal County, Davis pleaded guilty in January 2025 to violating a protection order and was placed on unsupervised probation in September 2024.

Avondale police say this did not stop him from contacting Aniya via social media in April 2025. That's when an Avondale detective reached out to the Apache Junction Justice Court, telling officials that Davis was not assigned to a probation officer. Staff told the detective to notify the court of any violation through email.

By the time a court date was set to revoke his probation on July 17, Phoenix police had already arrested Davis on a gun charge after locating him with Aniya in his car during a traffic stop.

"There’s so much more that could have been done to keep him off the streets," Morris said.

The search warrant for Instagram records was submitted to Meta Platforms on July 3, the day before Dodd ran away from her group home in Surprise, hours before being shot and killed.

Dodd's fear and naming error

Dig deeper:

In the Avondale police report, Dodd is mistakenly named "Yuriah" in what is clearly an error, as a detective referred to her as the victim of a Phoenix homicide investigation.

The detective also notes that Dodd spoke to Adrianne Morris months before her death, telling her she used to date Jurrell Davis and was pregnant with his child. The report also says Dodd was afraid to talk to police because "Jurrell has people who would kill her."

Nineteen-year-old Jechri James-Gillett allegedly admitted to shooting Dodd, telling police it was Davis who ordered the killing. Both men are charged with first-degree murder and remain in Maricopa County jail.

Avondale police declined an interview with FOX 10, but when we asked if an arrest of Davis could have been made much sooner, a spokesperson said: "I can only speak to the Avondale Police Department's investigation regarding Jurell Davis. In April of 2025, the Avondale Police Department began an investigation into Jurell Davis and a sexual relationship with a juvenile victim when it was reported to the department by the juvenile victim's mother. Our Special Victims Unit continued investigation on the case and were actively trying to locate Mr. Davis for an interview and possible arrest when our detectives learned of Mr. Davis' arrest in Phoenix for an unrelated charge. Subsequent to his arrest in Phoenix, Avondale detectives interviewed Mr. Davis and charged him for Sexual Exploitation of A Minor, Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Custodial Interference, and Interfering with Judicial Proceedings in July of 2025. The Avondale Police Department was not aware of Phoenix' investigation from July of 2024 until it was reported to us in April of 2025 from the victim's mother."

What's next:

Davis’ Avondale case is set for trial in December. The murder trial regarding Zariah Dodd is currently scheduled for April 2026.