Retired Chester firefighter accused of throwing fire extinguisher at officers during Capitol riot

The retired firefighter who appears to be the man caught on camera throwing a fire extinguisher that hit at least three officers at the Capitol during a riot was arrested Thursday, officials said.

Robert Sanford, of Chester, Pa., faces three federal felony charges including assaulting a police officer, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Video footage of the incident shows the man hurling a fire extinguisher at officers attempting to control a mob outside of the west side of the Capitol.

The FBI has been pursuing charges against dozens of suspects in the riots, many of whom were identified through photos and videos circulating on social media-- some posted by participants themselves.

Officials told the WSJ that the incident is separate from the ongoing homicide investigation by the Justice Department and multiple other agencies into a Capitol police officer who died in the melee on Jan. 6, when pro-Trump supporters breached security at the nation's Capitol and stormed the building, emboldened by President Trump's encouragement to "fight" for the "stolen election."

Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland released a statement following Sanford's arrest Thursday confirming Sanford was a member of the Chester Fire Department from January 1994 until his retirement in February 2020.

"City officials are aware that a former Chester Firefighter allegedly attended and participated in the insurrection that took place in our nation’s capital last week. While Robert Sanford adorned a hat with a Fire Department logo, he is not a current employee of the city of Chester," Mayor Kirkland stated.

"As the First Amendment of our Constitution outlines the right to free speech and to peaceful assembly, the actions of the rioters in D.C. last week hinged on characteristics of domestic terrorism," he added. "As such, if any person, be it current or former employee or resident, is confirmed to have participated in last week’s event at the Capitol, then we hope our legal system will work according to its purpose and bring them to justice."

