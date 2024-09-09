Robbery and shooting at fast food restaurant; deadly stabbing in Phoenix l Morning News Brief

article

Two people are in custody following a robbery and shooting at a fast food restaurant in north Phoenix; a woman is dead after she was found stabbed in the parking lot of a Phoenix business; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of September 9.

1. Robbery, shooting in north Phoenix

Featured article

2. Deadly stabbing investigation

Featured article

3. Tragic update on missing hiker

4. Gas station shooting

5. Princess of Wales' cancer battle

Featured article

Today's weather