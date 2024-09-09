Robbery and shooting at fast food restaurant; deadly stabbing in Phoenix l Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - Two people are in custody following a robbery and shooting at a fast food restaurant in north Phoenix; a woman is dead after she was found stabbed in the parking lot of a Phoenix business; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of September 9.
1. Robbery, shooting in north Phoenix
Featured
Police say a man was shot during a robbery at a Dairy Queen near 28th Drive and Cactus Road. Two people were detained in connection to the incident.
2. Deadly stabbing investigation
Featured
A man is in custody following a deadly stabbing near Cave Creek and Cactus Roads.
3. Tragic update on missing hiker
Missing hiker found dead near Lost Dutchman State Park
4. Gas station shooting
2 men shot at east Phoenix gas station
5. Princess of Wales' cancer battle
Featured
Kate, the Princess of Wales, has announced that she has completed chemotherapy following treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.
Today's weather
Featured
The high on Sept. 9 in Phoenix will be about 108°F.