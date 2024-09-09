Expand / Collapse search

Robbery and shooting at fast food restaurant; deadly stabbing in Phoenix l Morning News Brief

By
Published  September 9, 2024 9:51am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Two people are in custody following a robbery and shooting at a fast food restaurant in north Phoenix; a woman is dead after she was found stabbed in the parking lot of a Phoenix business; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of September 9.

1. Robbery, shooting in north Phoenix

Featured

Man shot during robbery at Phoenix Dairy Queen, 2 detained: PD
article

Man shot during robbery at Phoenix Dairy Queen, 2 detained: PD

Police say a man was shot during a robbery at a Dairy Queen near 28th Drive and Cactus Road. Two people were detained in connection to the incident.

2. Deadly stabbing investigation

Featured

Stabbing in north Phoenix leaves woman dead, suspect in custody
article

Stabbing in north Phoenix leaves woman dead, suspect in custody

A man is in custody following a deadly stabbing near Cave Creek and Cactus Roads.

3. Tragic update on missing hiker

Missing hiker found dead near Lost Dutchman State Park

4. Gas station shooting

2 men shot at east Phoenix gas station

5. Princess of Wales' cancer battle

Featured

Kate, princess of Wales, completes chemotherapy, set to resume public duties
article

Kate, princess of Wales, completes chemotherapy, set to resume public duties

Kate, the Princess of Wales, has announced that she has completed chemotherapy following treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Above-normal temps expected this week in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Above-normal temps expected this week in Phoenix

The high on Sept. 9 in Phoenix will be about 108°F.