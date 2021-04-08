Screams heard on video as Asian woman robbed in San Francisco's Portola neighborhood

San Francisco police are investigating yet another street robbery, this time in the Portola neighborhood.

KTVU obtained security video where the 53-year-old Asian woman is heard screaming in fear.

Relatives said the woman was coming home from the grocery store at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday when a man grabbed her purse and then pushed her to the ground on Bowdoin Street near Sillman.

A witness saw it happen from across the street.

"It was broad daylight that this happened," said a neighbor named Sue. "She was Asian, and two weeks ago we had something on Felton in the same neighborhood, that's a red flag that this is happening more often to mostly female, women."



The victim's stepson says she was shaken up and had a bloody nose but that she didn't need medical treatment.