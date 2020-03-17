Search ends after missing 79-year-old woman from Phoenix was found

article

DPS officials say a Silver Alert has been cancelled, after authorities found a Phoenix woman who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

According to a statement from DPS late Tuesday night, Barbara Jean Scroggins was found at around 5:54 p.m., near the intersection of 24th Street and Baseline Road. She was taken to the County Hospital. County Hospital workers and authorities managed to connect the cases and locate Scroggins at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Phoenix Police officials, Scroggins was last seen at around 4:30 p.m., in the area of S. 20th Street and E. Baseline Road.