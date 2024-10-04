Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to visit Arizona on Oct. 8 | 2024 Election

article

The Brief Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff set to visit Phoenix on Oct. 8 This comes after the Vice President visited the Arizona-Mexico Border on Sept. 27.



Officials with Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign say Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be making a visit to Phoenix.

In a statement released Friday, campaign officials said Emhoff will deliver remarks at a Get Out The Vote campaign rally, a Republican for Harris organizing event, and a campaign reception. Officials did not say where the events will take place, but did say the visit will take place on Oct. 8.

The Harris campaign has made multiple stops in Arizona since the campaign launched. On Sept. 27, the Vice President visited a portion of the U.S.-Mexico Border in Arizona. In early August, the VP and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, held a rally in Glendale.