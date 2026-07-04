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Seen on TV: July 4

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published July 4, 2026 7:00 AM MST
Published July 4, 2026 7:00 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, July 4, 2026

LIST: What's Open and Closed in Phoenix area on 4th of July

LIST: Where to see 4th of July Fireworks and Celebrations in Arizona

4th of July at the Phoenix Zoo

Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration at WestWorld

Randy's Donuts

Faerie Tales Creamery

The Living Room Café & Lounge

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews