Seen on TV: July 4

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Saturday, July 4, 2026

LIST: What's Open and Closed in Phoenix area on 4th of July

LIST: Where to see 4th of July Fireworks and Celebrations in Arizona

4th of July at the Phoenix Zoo

Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration at WestWorld

5-9 p.m.

16601 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Scottsdale4th.com

Randy's Donuts

Faerie Tales Creamery

The Living Room Café & Lounge

20751 N. Pima Rd., #120

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

https://www.livingroomwinebar.com/dc-ranch

Live-streamed video