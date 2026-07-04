Seen on TV: July 4
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Saturday, July 4, 2026
LIST: What's Open and Closed in Phoenix area on 4th of July
LIST: Where to see 4th of July Fireworks and Celebrations in Arizona
4th of July at the Phoenix Zoo
Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration at WestWorld
- 5-9 p.m.
- 16601 N. Pima Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- Scottsdale4th.com
Randy's Donuts
Faerie Tales Creamery
The Living Room Café & Lounge
- 20751 N. Pima Rd., #120
- Scottsdale, AZ 85255
- https://www.livingroomwinebar.com/dc-ranch