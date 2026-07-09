Seen on TV: July 9
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Thursday, July 9, 2026
USA Showers — Showers for Heroes Nomination
Cindy's Dove & Sparrow Boutique
- 525 E. Camelback Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85012
- https://www.instagram.com/cindysdoveandsparrow/
KTR Action Sports Playground
- 5031 E. Elliot Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85044
- https://www.ktr-centers.com/
ASU Art Museum
- 51 E. 10th St.
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- https://asuartmuseum.org/