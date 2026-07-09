Seen on TV: July 9

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Thursday, July 9, 2026

USA Showers — Showers for Heroes Nomination

Cindy's Dove & Sparrow Boutique

525 E. Camelback Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85012

https://www.instagram.com/cindysdoveandsparrow/

KTR Action Sports Playground

5031 E. Elliot Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85044

https://www.ktr-centers.com/

ASU Art Museum

51 E. 10th St.

Tempe, AZ 85281

https://asuartmuseum.org/

Live-streamed video