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Seen on TV: July 9

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated July 9, 2026 7:14 AM MST Published July 9, 2026 4:30 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Thursday, July 9, 2026

USA Showers — Showers for Heroes Nomination

Cindy's Dove & Sparrow Boutique

KTR Action Sports Playground

ASU Art Museum

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews