Seen on TV: Nov. 26

Wednesday, November 26, 2025
St. Vincent de Paul
- Locations in Phoenix, El Mirage, Avondale, Mesa, Scottsdale, Bullhead City, Cottonwood, Flagstaff, Kingman, Mayer, Payson, Prescott
- www.stvincentdepaul.net
Little Flippers Swim
- Locations in Queen Creek & Chandler
- https://www.littleflippersaz.com
- https://www.usswimschools.org
Trees for Hope
- Through Dec. 5
- Scottsdale Fashion Square
- 7014 E. Camelback Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- Proceeds benefit Phoenix Children's Hope Fund
- https://fashionsquare.com/Events/Details/576348
- https://phoenixchildrens.betterworld.org
Humble Bistro
- Locations in Phoenix & Gilbert
- https://www.humblebistro.com
Holiday Market
- Nov. 28 & 29
- 10am–4pm
- Arizona Athletic Grounds
- Field house A
- 6321 S. Ellsworth Rd.
- Mesa, AZ 85212
- $5 entry, $5 parking
- https://www.visitmesa.com