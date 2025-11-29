Seen on TV: Nov. 29
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Saturday, November 29, 2025
Guadalupe on Main
- 1526 East Main Street
- Mesa, AZ 85203
- https://guadalupeonmain.com
AZ Brunch Fest
- Dec. 7
- 10am–2pm
- Scottsdale Stadium
- 7408 E. Osborn Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- https://www.azbrunchfest.com
Scottsdazzle
- Nov. 29 - Dec. 31
- https://scottsdazzle.com
The Boutique
- 166 W. Main St.
- Mesa, AZ 85201
- https://theboutiquegirls.com
Downtown Mesa Holiday Shopping Passport
- Through Jan. 4
- https://downtownmesa.com
Foothills Animal Rescue
- Locations in Scottsdale & Carefree
- https://foothillsanimal.org
Arizona National Livestock Show
- Dec. 27-31
- Arizona State Fairgrounds
- https://www.aznational.org
Platform 18
- Century Grand
- 3626 E. Indian School Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85018
- https://bartershake.com/platform-18