Seen on TV: Nov. 29

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, November 29, 2025

Guadalupe on Main

1526 East Main Street

Mesa, AZ 85203

https://guadalupeonmain.com

AZ Brunch Fest

Dec. 7

10am–2pm

Scottsdale Stadium

7408 E. Osborn Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://www.azbrunchfest.com

Scottsdazzle

Nov. 29 - Dec. 31

https://scottsdazzle.com

The Boutique

166 W. Main St.

Mesa, AZ 85201

https://theboutiquegirls.com

Downtown Mesa Holiday Shopping Passport

Through Jan. 4

https://downtownmesa.com

Foothills Animal Rescue

Locations in Scottsdale & Carefree

https://foothillsanimal.org

Arizona National Livestock Show

Dec. 27-31

Arizona State Fairgrounds

https://www.aznational.org

Platform 18

Century Grand

3626 E. Indian School Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85018

https://bartershake.com/platform-18

Live-streamed video