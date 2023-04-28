Sentencing underway after deadly Glendale crash that killed 3

Sentencing is underway for a man who caused a crash in Glendale that killed three people back in 2021.

Carlos Gonzalez was arrested after he sped through a red light on 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road, slamming into a car carrying three young adults.

The victims were identified as Ariyanna Parsad, 18, Jazmine Marquez, 19, and Kiyvon Martin, 18. Marquez died at the scene and the other two succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Police say Gonzalez was going up to 82 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone right before the crash. Lab results showed he had THC in his system.

Gonzalez took a plea deal and faces up to 16 years in prison.