Serious crash closes I-10 south of Chandler

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:20AM
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

Crash closes I-10 near Riggs Road

CHANDLER, Ariz. - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 on the Gila River Indian Reservation are closed near Riggs Road after two people were seriously injured in a crash early Monday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

Troopers say a car crossed the median of the roadway near milepost 170 and collided head-on with another vehicle.

Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Transportation officials did not give an estimated time to reopen. 

