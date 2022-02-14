Serious crash closes I-10 south of Chandler
CHANDLER, Ariz. - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 on the Gila River Indian Reservation are closed near Riggs Road after two people were seriously injured in a crash early Monday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.
Troopers say a car crossed the median of the roadway near milepost 170 and collided head-on with another vehicle.
Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries.
Transportation officials did not give an estimated time to reopen.
