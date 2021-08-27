Expand / Collapse search
LAPD searching for suspect who groped UCLA student in her sleep

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 3 hours ago
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Search underway for suspect accused of groping UCLA student

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a sexual predator accused of breaking into a UCLA student's home and then groping the woman in her sleep.

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department asking for the public's help in finding a sexual predator accused of breaking into a UCLA student's off-campus and then groping the woman in her sleep. A sketch of the suspect was released Sept. 1. 

LAPD officers responded to a call of a bed intruder in the 11000 block of Strathmore Drive in Westwood around 4 a.m. Friday. The woman told police she woke up to a man – described as a white man in his mid-to-late 20s – standing over her. The man then groped the woman over her clothes before she jumped up and pushed him out of the apartment, the victim told LAPD.

LAPD searching for Westwood bed intruder

Police are searching for a man accused of groping a woman in her sleep in Westwood.

The suspect is also described as having brown hair and short facial hair. He is listed at 5-foot-10 with a medium-heavy build, LAPD was told. The suspect’s vehicle was described as a late model grey 4-door Ford Fusion.

LAPD is asking anyone with evidence or tips on the suspect's identity to come forward as soon as possible.

Anyone with information on the alleged sexual predator is asked to call 213-473-0447.

