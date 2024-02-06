Shake Shack becomes 'Love Shack' for lovers seeking last-minute Valentine's Day plan

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
Shake Shack becomes 'Love Shack' for lovers seeking last-minute Valentine's Day plan

By Austin Williams
Published 
Holidays
FOX TV Stations
Photo: Shake Shack

LOS ANGELES - Landing a dinner reservation on Valentine's Day can be challenging, so Shake Shack offers a one-of-a-kind dining experience for last-minute planners. 

On Feb. 14, the burger chain will transform seven of its locations from Shake Shack to "Love Shack."

For only $80, customers will be treated to a prix fixe tasting menu for two which includes limited-time Korean-inspired menu items.

There's two options you can choose from: The "Swicy Date Night" party and the "Umami Dinner" party.

Here's everything that comes with the "Swicy Date Night" meal:

- A reserved table for two with plates and glassware and even floral arrangement to boost the romantic vibes

  • Two Korean Style Fried Chicken sandwiches
  • Spicy Korean BBQ Fries
  • Extra sauce
  • A Gochujang Caramel Sauce Sundae
  • Beverages of choice

The Umami DInner Party is $160 and comes with the same things as the "Swicy Date Night" but for four people. 

Reservations are required and available starting today.