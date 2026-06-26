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Shooting leaves two dead in Phoenix murder-suicide, PD says

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 26, 2026 5:22 PM MST
Published June 26, 2026 5:22 PM MST
article

Phoenix Police officers at the scene of an apparent murder-suicide near 99th Avenue and Camelback Road on June 26, 2026.

The Brief

    • Phoenix police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead on Friday afternoon.
    • The shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. near 99th Avenue and Camelback Road on June 26.
    • Authorities have not released the names of the deceased individuals or a motive for the shooting.

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead Friday afternoon.

What we know:

The shooting happened near 99th Avenue and Camelback Road around 3:50 p.m. on June 26.

"When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult female and an adult male who were unresponsive and suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene and pronounced both deceased," Phoenix Police Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez said.

Police on scene told FOX 10 this was a murder-suicide. The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this case. There's no word about what led up to the shooting.

We don't know the nature of the relationship between the deceased man and woman – or who fired the gun.

Map of the area where the shooting happened

The Source

  • The Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews