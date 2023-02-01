Shooting near GCU campus in Phoenix leaves 2 hurt
PHOENIX - Two people were shot in a car just outside of Grand Canyon University overnight, Phoenix police said.
Officials say the victims were sitting in a car when people inside another vehicle opened fire at them near 35th Avenue and Missouri.
Neither of the two are affiliated with the university, but they both reportedly went on campus to get help.
They are expected to survive their injuries. It's still not clear what led up to the shooting.
