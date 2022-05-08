Shooting at QT near I-17 in Phoenix leaves man in extremely critical condition

article

Phoenix police are investigating after a shooting reportedly broke out at a QuikTrip gas station near Interstate 17 and Camelback.

Investigators say some kind of confrontation happened between two men in the gas station's parking lot on May 8.

During the fight, a man reportedly pulled out a handgun and shot the other man.

The victim was hospitalized in extremely critical condition, and the accused shooter was detained.

No other details were released.

