Shooting at QT near I-17 in Phoenix leaves man in extremely critical condition
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a shooting reportedly broke out at a QuikTrip gas station near Interstate 17 and Camelback.
Investigators say some kind of confrontation happened between two men in the gas station's parking lot on May 8.
During the fight, a man reportedly pulled out a handgun and shot the other man.
The victim was hospitalized in extremely critical condition, and the accused shooter was detained.
No other details were released.
