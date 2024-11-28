Shoppers head to stores across the Phoenix area for last-minute Thanksgiving grocery runs

The Brief Some grocery stores in the Phoenix area were open on Thanksgiving. Open grocery stores allow some people to get last-minute items for their holiday meal.



On Thanksgiving, some shoppers were thankful that certain grocery stores were open, as they head out for some last-minute Thanksgiving shopping.

"I’m just picking up a couple of items" said Lexi. "Baked good items that I thought I had, that were expired."

"Ice cream, cream, coffee creamer, pies," said Devon.

On Thanksgiving morning, it appears not everyone had all the ingredients they needed for a Thanksgiving feast. One Bashas' store, located near 7th Street and Missouri, was full of shoppers who either forgot an item, or simply put off holiday food shopping until now.

"I think other people were smarter than me, and got all what they needed to get," said Devon.

Last-minute Thanksgiving shopping also brought out some interesting characters, like a man who called himself ‘Dracula.’

‘Dracula’ said he needed "some cheese and crackers, and some beer."

"We went and ran the Turkey Trot. You got to be festive and this is the best outfit I got, and everybody loves Spiderman," said ‘Dracula.’

The man, who is British, said he has come to love the American holiday.

"America is awesome. A land of opportunity and freedom and rejoicing in family," said ‘Dracula.’

For some, a last-minute grocery trip is a small price to pay for a day surrounded by loved ones.

"Everyone has such busy schedules, so we just want to hang out and be together again," said one shopper.

"Spending time with family, reflecting on what it is we actually have, what we should be grateful for," said another shopper.