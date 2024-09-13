Siphon Fire latest; truck drops garbage load on roadway due to fire | Nightly Roundup

From the latest on a wildfire burning near the East Valley to a burning surprise people in one Valley neighborhood woke up to, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, September 13, 2024.

1. Siphon Fire continues to burn

The fire, per estimates by fire officials Friday afternoon, has burned 15,876 acres of land. The fire is believed to be human-caused.

2. Truck drops garbage load due to fire

(Courtesy: Davis Chappins)

Residents in one Phoenix neighborhood woke up to a rather fiery surprise, after a garbage truck had to drop a heap of burning trash coin the middle of the street.

3. Latest on the presidential race

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s been three days since Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump took part in their first debate, and there's new polling data on what the race is looking like now.

4. School threats take toll on students, educators

As schools in the Phoenix area receive hundreds of threats in recent days, safety is on the minds of many, including students who say they would rather not have them happen so often.

5. Sad update in Phoenix drive-by shooting

The shooting, which happened on Sept. 5, sent a victim to the hospital, where he has passed away from his injuries. Police identified the victim on Friday.

A look at freeway closures this weekend

Also, your weather forecast for tonight