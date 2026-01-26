Sky Harbor impacted by winter weather elsewhere in the U.S.

The Brief Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport was affected winter weather on Jan. 26. A number of flights were canceled or delayed due to weather conditions elsewhere. "Traumatizing. That is all I have to say," said one ASU student, when asked about the delays.



Across the country, people are still digging out after a massive winter storm hit dozens of states, and the storm's impact can even be felt at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, despite Phoenix having a snow-free weekend.

The backstory:

According to reports, the big storm brought snow, sleet and ice from Texas to New England.

At least 182 million people were under watches or warnings for ice and snow, and more than 210 million were under cold weather advisories or warnings. In many places, those overlapped.

Dozens of states saw several inches of snow from the massive weekend storm, including southern states not used to winter weather. Sleet and freezing rain accumulated for several states in the south as well.

Local perspective:

The winter storm also caused travel chaos at Sky Harbor and other airports across the country.

"Traumatizing. That is all I have to say," said one ASU student.

"It’s probably the worst experience we’ve had at Sky Harbor," added a woman flying to Seattle.

People flying in and out of Phoenix encountered plenty of issues. Jordan Drury, who lives in Phoenix, had a layover in Dallas while trying to get to Orlando to say goodbye to his grandmother in hospice care.

"I booked a flight to get to Florida to be there with family and her as she passes," Drury said. "Got delayed, kept getting delayed."

But the weather conditions, along with a shortage of crew members, made that trip impossible.

"Every time they tried to put me on something, it got canceled," Drury said. "So I spent the same amount of money I did on airfare for a cab and a hotel overnight."

Now, he is just trying to get back to the Valley.

"Just a little bummed not being able to go out there and, you know, be with family as we celebrate my grandmother's life," Drury said.

However, he is not yet sure how that journey will go.

"I'd like to say I'm optimistic, but at this point, I'm just kind of going with it," he said.