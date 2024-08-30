Expand / Collapse search

Social Security changes to look out for; fiery crash kills 1 along the I-10 | Nightly Roundup

Published  August 30, 2024 6:26pm MST
PHOENIX - From a fiery morning crash along the I-10 to Social Security changes that experts say we should be on the lookout for, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, August 30, 2024.

1. Fiery crash kills 1 along the I-10

1 dead, 2 injured in fiery I-10 crash involving semi-truck and Corvette
1 dead, 2 injured in fiery I-10 crash involving semi-truck and Corvette

One person is dead and two others are hurt following a fiery crash on I-10 near Dysart Road in the west Valley involving a semi-truck and a Corvette.

2. Social Security changes to look out for

Social Security: 3 changes to look out for in 2025, according to experts
Social Security: 3 changes to look out for in 2025, according to experts

The Social Security COLA increase in 2025 is likely to be smaller than in 2024, according to estimates. Here are some potential changes Americans should take into account.

3. Arizona man back home after ‘honest mistake’ landed him in Mexican jail

Arizona man is back home after spending years in Mexican prison due to gun mishap
Arizona man is back home after spending years in Mexican prison due to gun mishap

"Once they said I was released, all I could think about was getting my boys in my hand," Andrew Harrison said.

4. Ex-Customs and Border Protection agent found guilty of kidnapping, sexually assaulting teen girl

Ex-Customs and Border Protection agent found guilty of kidnapping and sexually abusing Arizona teen: DOJ
Ex-Customs and Border Protection agent found guilty of kidnapping and sexually abusing Arizona teen: DOJ

Department of Justice officials say a man in southeastern Arizona has been found guilty of kidnapping a teenage girl while impersonating a police officer.

5.NHL star and his brother struck and killed in New Jersey

NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, brother struck and killed while riding bikes in New Jersey
NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, brother struck and killed while riding bikes in New Jersey

NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding bikes on a rural New Jersey road Thursday night.

Your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Rain chances this weekend in Phoenix
Arizona weather forecast: Rain chances this weekend in Phoenix

Friday will be a warm and dry day in the Valley, but the chance for thunderstorms will return over the weekend.

Are there freeway closures this weekend?

ADOT officials say there are no freeway closures this weekend due to Labor Day.