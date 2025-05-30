Some Arizona fire restrictions are going into effect

The Brief Several parts of Arizona will be under Stage 1 fire restrictions beginning at 8 a.m. on May 30. Grills and campfires are prohibited, except within recreational areas. Smoking is not allowed outside designated areas.



Some restrictions will go into effect on Friday morning in an effort to prevent wildfires in Arizona.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on May 30, the following areas will be under Stage 1 fire restrictions:

The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest will be under Stage 2 restrictions, while the North Rim of the Grand Canyon will be under fire restrictions beginning June 2.

What are Stage 1 fire restrictions?

Fireworks and target shooting are prohibited and smoking is not allowed outside designated areas.

Grills and campfires are prohibited, except within a developed campsite.

"Fire restrictions are implemented to help prevent human-caused fires and to limit the exposure of visitors during periods of potentially dangerous fire conditions," officials said. "Decisions about fire restrictions are a collaborative effort with area land management entities and are based on a combination of carefully measured factors. Criteria used to determine when to implement restrictions include current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels, enduring drought, and available firefighting resources."

