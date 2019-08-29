Some Florida-bound travelers at Sky Harbor unfazed by Hurricane Dorian

Experts predict Dorian may hit Florida as a Category 4 storm, but the conditions aren't stopping travelers in Phoenix from flying there.

"Hopefully it is not too bad, but let's just say when I got the ticket, I didn't know there was a storm," said Cerone Thompson, who is traveling to Miami to visit his family.

Thomspon almost canceled the trip, but eventually decided he could be there to help his family. After a few days in Miami, he was planning to hop on a flight to Cuba, but he is expecting issues with that too.

Erica Engelschall is on the same flight as Thomspon. She is on a trip to Miami to visit her friends.

"I had no idea there was a hurricane until yesterday," said Engelschall.

Engelschall says since she found out about the storm, she has been in close contact with her friends, but it isn't sounding so good.

"They told me it seems like the world is ending there," said Engelschall. "I know they were already buying water and stuff like that."

Now, Engelshall and Thompson are hoping they can make it there and back safely.

"I leave on Monday, so I will see if I get out on time," said Engelschall

"Pray for me haha," said Thomspon.

As of Thursday afternoon, no flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor to Florida cities have been canceled or delayed.