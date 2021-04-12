Expand / Collapse search
Roswell daycare accused of showing racial preference

By Aungelique Proctor
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

Some parents accuse daycare of racial bias

Some parents are accusing a metro Atlanta daycare of showing a racial preference.

ROSWELL, Ga. - A state agency is now investigating accusations that Roswell daycare employees served White children lunch before Black children.

The parents told FOX 5 they learned of the alleged despicable behavior by viewing a screenshot of the former Kids R Kids daycare center on Pine Grove Road in Roswell last Wednesday.

"The picture speaks a million words. I am disappointed, outraged. Very disheartening. It was sickening," parent Adryan McCauley revealed.

"If this happened on this one particular day. This is not the first time. They were way too comfortable with it," parent Tony Murrell lamented.

The Kids R Kids International quickly severed ties with the daycare operator after looking into the matter and had its signs taped over at the location.

The state agency that regulates daycare centers, Bright from the Start Georgia's Department of Early Care and Learning, has launched a probe.

"As far as the rules and regulations of the state, this falls under discipline. A rule that says personnel should never forbid children, under any circumstance, from being served lunch or a snack at the same time," Bright from the start spokesperson Reg Griffin remarked.

The state said if the complaint is substantiated the center could receive a fine on the low end or up to having its license revoked as a more severe penalty.

The daycare center appeared closed when we dropped by Monday and no one answers the telephone.

An attorney for the parents wants to know if this was a national practice or an isolated matter.

"It appears that they were teaching preference at an early age and you wonder what they kind of environment or secret society does to a child," Attorney Harold Spence questioned.

Meanwhile, the devastated parents took immediate action.

"We pulled him out immediately, after seeing that screenshot," Mr. MCcauley said.

"It really hurts that someone could treat my child like this," Tony Murrell sighed.

The state expects its investigation to take 30 days. They plan to talk with all the parties involved in using the parents, employees and even the children who are 2 and 3 years old.

Kids R Kids International released a statement which says in part, "We apologize to the family, the community and all of those impacted by this situation and will use this as a learning tool to remind our Kids ‘R’ Kids staff on the importance of diversity and inclusivity. As a result of this decision, our corporate office will assist any displaced families with locating preschool options in their respective area."

