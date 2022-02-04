Some Phoenix pools may stay closed this summer if the city can't hire enough lifeguards

The City of Phoenix is looking for a lot of lifeguards, and in a hurry.

Currently, city officials are recruiting at high schools and on social media, looking for 400 teenagers who are ready, willing and able to wear the whistle.

The City of Phoenix is struggling to fill 650 positions to open its 29 pools. In summer 2021, 17 pools stayed shut when only 300 lifeguards answered the call.

City pools are scheduled to open on Memorial Day weekend.

"We cannot open pools if we do not have lifeguards for the pools," said City of Phoenix Aquatics Supervisor Becky Hulett. "It’s regulated by the county. It’s the safety aspect of it, and we can’t put people in danger."

City pools are a fun and affordable way to stay cool in Phoenix's blazing summer heat, but closing them will cause a ripple effect, due to canceled swimming lessons in a city that is flooded with child drowning calls.

"I think it’s a shame for people that don’t have a lot of money," said Laura Tallent. "It’s the best way for the kids to learn how to swim."

"The kids, if they don’t have access to a pool, what will they do with their time during the summer?" said Paul Arnhold.

For Tallent, wearing the whistle is fun, and a great way to make new friends. The position also comes with skills she will use later in life.

The city is looking for teenagers 15 and up. Candidates don't need to be great swimmers, but they need to be comfortable in the water. Certification classes start next week, and the city has lowered the cost of such classes, from $85 to $20.

Other Top Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app