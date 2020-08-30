Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 3:37 PM MST until SUN 7:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
6
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 4:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 2:41 PM MST until SUN 5:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 3:45 PM MST until SUN 6:45 PM MST, Yuma County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Significant Weather Advisory
until SUN 4:15 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Gila River Valley

South Carolina governor orders flags at half-staff after loss of Chadwick Boseman

Published 
Sc
FOX 35 Orlando
article

Photos by Getty Images

SOUTH CAROLINA - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is honoring actor Chadwick Boseman after he passed away following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Boseman, best known for his role as King T'Challa in Marvel's 'Black Panther' movie, passed away at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press. He was just 43-years-old.

Boseman was reportedly diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and over the years, it progressed to stage IV. 

RELATED: Chadwick Boseman secretly married before his death

Boseman is said to be from Anderson, South Carolina.

To honor the actor's life, the South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has ordered the flags on top of the Statehouse to fly half-staff on Sunday from sunrise to sunset. The flags will reportedly be removed at the end of the day and presented to Boseman's family when appropriate.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest entertainment news.