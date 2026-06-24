South Phoenix murder suspect arrested in Tucson

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The Brief Jeremy Banegas, 18, is accused of shooting and killing 43-year-old Eddie Carrillo in south Phoenix on May 20. Police say Banegas was arrested in Tucson. He was transported to Phoenix and booked into jail for murder.



A suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in south Phoenix has been arrested in Tucson.

What we know:

Phoenix police say 43-year-old Eddie Carrillo was shot by someone in a passing car on May 20 at around 9:15 a.m. near Interstate 17 and Central Avenue. Carrillo was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

What they're saying:

Investigators say they were able to identify the suspect as 18-year-old Jeremy Banegas, who was found in Tucson and arrested.

"After his arrest, Banegas admitted to detectives that he drove to the residence on 2nd Place on the day of the murder looking for another person," police said. "At the time, Eddie was in the front yard and approached the vehicle. A struggle ensued during which Banegas shot the victim and fled from the scene."

Dig deeper:

Banegas was transported to Phoenix and booked into jail. He's accused of first-degree murder and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Map of the area where the shooting happened: